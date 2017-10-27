“Starburst” Pet Of The Day October 27

Meet “Starburst”, our Pet Of The Day today. Starburst is a sweet little girl with the most beautiful markings. She’s a petite cutie who loves attention and isn’t shy about telling you about it. Starburst should do well in just about any home. Her adoption fee has been sponsored by a volunteer in hopes of finding her forever home. Starburst has been spayed, she is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Starburst by calling the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

