National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The opioid crisis is now a public health emergency.

President Trump signed a declaration on Thursday and today lieutenant governor Brian Calley says he is ready to work with Mr. Trump to end the opioid emergency not just in Michigan but all of America.

Calley says “the opioid epidemic is tragically cutting short the lives of Americans in every community and every zip code in our nation.”

He also says bold action is needed and he applauds the president for his declaration.

Speaking of the opioid emergency you should know that “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” is tomorrow.

During this national day you can drop off unwanted pills or medication patches between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at several locations all over the country including right here in mid-Michigan.

Also, there is no cost and drop-offs can be made anonymously.

ONLINE: NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY—PLACES NEAR YOU TO DROP OFF DRUGS