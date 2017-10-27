My Work | Thankful

Why Thankfulness and Success Go Hand in Hand

What’s the secret to success? It’s not working more or not making mistakes.

It’s “being thankful.” Why?

The simple act of thanking people for their contributions leads to stronger teams, collaboration, higher morale and even higher sales.

Gratitude fosters the right attitude for seeing solutions, rather than obstacles.

When you’re grateful, you begin to focus more on their strengths than on their weaknesses. This improves a team’s performance.

There is a connection between thankfulness and the ability to delay gratification.

Consider the blessings you are grateful for, think about those who make the important things possible, and resolve to thank them.

