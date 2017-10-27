My Work | Learn at Work

It’s important to consider supporting and providing ongoing learning in the workplace this can have major benefits for everyone involved.

The opportunity to gain new skills and experiences can increase employee motivation, job satisfaction, and help workers more effectively manage job stress.

Managers should encourage people to learn through on line videos, webinars and articles

Tap into internal experts and ask various departments or team members to host the events

Support professional organization involvement. Employees will become greater experts in their fields and your business will become better known.

Being committed to development opportunities can improve work quality and help the organization attract and retain top quality employees.

