MSU Police: Report of sexual assault near Spartan Village is false

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Police say that an alleged sex assault in September did not happen.

Investigators tell 6 News that a report came in on September 9 about an alleged sexual assault near Spartan Village in East Lansing.

The MSU Police issued a MSU Alert warning the community of the potential threat.

After conducting interviews, reviewing video surveillance and collecting evidence, MSU Police officers were able to determine that no sexual assault occurred.

The investigation into the false report is continuing.