Man pinned for 28 hours under tractor’s wheel before rescue

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say an 83-year-old man who was pinned for 28 hours under a wheel of a tractor in Michigan was rescued after being found by his grandson.

The Huron County sheriff’s office says Edward Schember started the tractor on Monday afternoon at a barn in Oliver Township and the tractor was already in reverse, so it backed toward him. One of the wheels ended up on his right leg, pinning him.

The tractor eventually stalled. Schember was found Tuesday night after worried family members had Schember’s grandson, Nicholas Schember, check on him. Fire crews responded to the barn about 100 miles north of Detroit and freed him.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson says he’s hospitalized in intensive care and recovering following surgery. A sheriff’s release didn’t include the grandson’s age.

