Lansing City Council resolution could lead to lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Come Monday, a committee of the Lansing City Council will discuss a resolution that would blame drug companies for the rising opioid crisis.

“There’s all these things that we have to look at and litigation is just one of that handful,” said Carol Wood; Vice-President of the Lansing City Council.

That means if Lansing’s City Council approves this resolution, city lawyers would be encouraged to take appropriate legal action against pharmaceutical companies to put an end to the opioid crisis and to seek compensation for what it cost the city to fight this epidemic.

“Part of us having this discussion is for us to understand what it means, the long term consequences, what the cost might be to taxpayers if we were to attempt lawsuits on this,” Wood stated.

Vice-President Wood says recognizing how serious of a problem the city has on their hands is critical and finding ways to combat opioid addiction is key.

“We have to look at ways, again, how they’re being distributed, are there better ways for that,” said Wood.

The potential resolution blames the opioid crisis on irresponsible marketing by pharmaceutical companies and says the city has spent more than $850,000 in the last three years tackling the opioid problem in the community.

It’s taken the lives of countless individuals, a problem Vice-President Wood says needs to stop.

“Whether it’s from the street, whether it’s from a physician, you know where is this coming from so hopefully we’ll be able to make a difference,” said Wood.

If you’d like to take a peek at the proposed resolution, we’ve posted a link under the “Seen on 6” section of our website.