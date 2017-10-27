GALLERY: Free Coffee Friday visits Jackson Biggby Coffee

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Free Coffee Friday party rolled into the Biggby Coffee on the 1000 block of North Wisner today.

StormTracker 6 meterologist Emily Wahls did her weathercasts for 6 News This Morning from the coffee shop from 6 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Emily was joined by new 6 News This Morning anchor Bonney Bowman, who has just completed her 3800 mile move from Anchorage, Alaska.

6 News This Morning anchor Justin Kree and StormTracker 6 meteorologist Jim Geyer, 6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick and 6 News at 5:30 anchor Jorma Duran also dropped to meet and greet viewers and give out free twenty-ounce cups of brewed Biggby Coffee.

The next Free Coffee Friday will be November 10 and details on which Biggby Coffee will host the event will be coming soon.

We hope to see you there!

Enjoy the gallery of photos from the Jackson event.

