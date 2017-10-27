Fire destroys Jackson Co home

Emergency personnel respond to a fire at Schelling Drive in Jackson, Michigan, Thursday, October 26, 2017. (Claire Abendroth - Mlive.com)

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A smoldering pile is all that remains of a Summit Township home after a devastating fire Thursday night.

Fire crews from four departments were called to a home on Schelling Drive near East South Street just before 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived they saw flames coming from the center of the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were at the site until 2 a.m. putting out the remains of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

