Fire destroys Jackson Co home

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A smoldering pile is all that remains of a Summit Township home after a devastating fire Thursday night.

Fire crews from four departments were called to a home on Schelling Drive near East South Street just before 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived they saw flames coming from the center of the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were at the site until 2 a.m. putting out the remains of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

