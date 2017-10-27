Convenience store robbery suspect strikes again in Lansing

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a local convenience store and is tied to several earlier robberies.

Investigators say the suspect walked into a Quality Dairy on the 2100 block of North Larch in Lansing today just before 7:30 and pulled a gun.

The man demanded money and fled once the clerk turned over the cash.

A K-9 team tracked the suspect for a few blocks until the trail was lost.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, early 20’s, wearing a black hooded coat, black sweat pants, and brown boots.

He is also considered a suspect in three other robberies last month.

Convenience store robbery suspect strikes again in Lansing

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Todd Johnson at 517-483-6864 or CRIME STOPPERS at 517-483-7867.

