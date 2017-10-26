UPDATE: Police close case of Lansing Catholic High text messenger

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is an update today to a story 6 News first reported earlier this week.

A text message that was sent by a staffer to a student at Lansing Catholic High School prompted a police investigation, according to a department spokesman.

The text also prompted the diocese to send a letter to parents. The October 16th letter warned them about “unprofessional and inappropriate” messages sent by an adult to a student.

The letter also asked parents to talk to their kids and to check their childrens’ e-mails, texts, and other social media for other such messages.

Lansing Police say the findings of their investigation were turned over to the Ingham County prosecutor, who decided not to press charges.

Because the prosecutor declined to press charges, police consider the case closed.

Neither the school nor the diocese have commented beyond the contents of the letter.

