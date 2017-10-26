Spartan Motors lands $214 million US Postal Service truck contract

By Published:

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Spartan Motors in Charlotte is growing a reputation worldwide for building durable heavy-duty vehicles for recreation, emergency response, military and fleets.

Now the company has landed the largest contract in its history.

The United States Postal Service will pay Spartan Motors $214 million to build more than 2,000 cargo body fleet vehicles.

The vehicles will be built under the Utilimaster brand, a part of Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services.

“Utilimaster has been engineering and building the very best purpose-built parcel delivery vehicles for more than 40 years,” said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spartan Motors in a news release.

The order from the USPS includes a combination of Cab Over Engine and Cab Behind Engine Utilimaster truck bodies in a variety of 18-foot and 24-foot configurations.

The USPS order will be built and delivered over the span of two years, with an option for additional quantities delivered over a third contract year.

Production will begin in the spring of 2018.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s