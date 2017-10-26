Spartan Motors lands $214 million US Postal Service truck contract

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Spartan Motors in Charlotte is growing a reputation worldwide for building durable heavy-duty vehicles for recreation, emergency response, military and fleets.

Now the company has landed the largest contract in its history.

The United States Postal Service will pay Spartan Motors $214 million to build more than 2,000 cargo body fleet vehicles.

The vehicles will be built under the Utilimaster brand, a part of Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services.

“Utilimaster has been engineering and building the very best purpose-built parcel delivery vehicles for more than 40 years,” said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spartan Motors in a news release.

The order from the USPS includes a combination of Cab Over Engine and Cab Behind Engine Utilimaster truck bodies in a variety of 18-foot and 24-foot configurations.

The USPS order will be built and delivered over the span of two years, with an option for additional quantities delivered over a third contract year.

Production will begin in the spring of 2018.