Pharmacist cleared of murder in deadly meningitis outbreak

By Published:
Glenn Chin
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Glenn Chin, supervisory pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center, leaves federal court after attending the first day of his trial in Boston. Chin, a Massachusetts pharmacist charged in a deadly meningitis outbreak has been cleared of murder allegations. A Boston jury on Wednesday, Oct. 25, found Chin not guilty of causing the deaths of 25 people who were injected with mold-tainted drugs. But jurors found convicted Chin of mail fraud and racketeering. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(AP) – A Massachusetts pharmacist charged in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak has been cleared of murder.

A Boston jury on Wednesday found Glenn Chin not guilty of causing the deaths of 25 people who were injected with mold-tainted drugs but convicted him of mail fraud and racketeering.

Federal authorities say a verdict in the case of a Massachusetts pharmacist charged in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak holds him responsible for his role in one of the largest public health crises in U.S. history.

The 2012 outbreak killed 76 people, including 12 people in Michigan, and sickened hundreds of others and was traced to contaminated steroid injections made by the New England Compounding Center.

Chin oversaw the rooms where the drugs were made.

Chin’s attorneys tried to place the blame on the pharmacy’s co-founder, Barry Cadden.

Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud. He tearfully apologized to victims as he was sentenced in June to nine years in prison.

An attorney for a Massachusetts pharmacist cleared of murder in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak says he sees the verdict as a victory.

A Boston jury on Wednesday found Glenn Chin not guilty of causing the deaths of 25 people who were injected with mold-tainted drugs but convicted him of mail fraud and racketeering.

The 2012 outbreak killed 76 people and sickened hundreds of others and was traced to contaminated steroid injections made by the New England Compounding Center.

Chin oversaw the rooms where the drugs were made.

Chin’s attorney said Wednesday prosecutors overreached by charging Chin with second-degree murder acts.

Scott Shaw, whose mother Elwina died after she was injected with the contaminated drugs, says he was surprised and disappointed jurors refused to find Chin responsible for the deaths.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s