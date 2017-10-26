Pharmacist cleared of murder in deadly meningitis outbreak

Related Coverage Prosecutor: Pharmacist in meningitis case gambled with lives

(AP) – A Massachusetts pharmacist charged in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak has been cleared of murder.

A Boston jury on Wednesday found Glenn Chin not guilty of causing the deaths of 25 people who were injected with mold-tainted drugs but convicted him of mail fraud and racketeering.

Federal authorities say a verdict in the case of a Massachusetts pharmacist charged in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak holds him responsible for his role in one of the largest public health crises in U.S. history.

The 2012 outbreak killed 76 people, including 12 people in Michigan, and sickened hundreds of others and was traced to contaminated steroid injections made by the New England Compounding Center.

Chin oversaw the rooms where the drugs were made.

Chin’s attorneys tried to place the blame on the pharmacy’s co-founder, Barry Cadden.

Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud. He tearfully apologized to victims as he was sentenced in June to nine years in prison.

Chin’s attorney said Wednesday prosecutors overreached by charging Chin with second-degree murder acts.

Scott Shaw, whose mother Elwina died after she was injected with the contaminated drugs, says he was surprised and disappointed jurors refused to find Chin responsible for the deaths.