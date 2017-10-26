No dough: Pizza delivery man loses lawsuit over icy fall

By Published:

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) – Cheese and pepperoni – but hold the lawsuit.

That’s the message from the Michigan appeals court, which has reversed a decision and dismissed a lawsuit by a Domino’s Pizza delivery man. Robert Garsoff fractured an ankle in three places and needed surgery after slipping on ice at a home in West Bloomfield in 2014.

Garsoff says there were three cars in the dark driveway when he arrived with a pizza. He says the owner was negligent by failing to salt the driveway or turn on exterior lights.

But it’s very difficult to win a slip-and-fall lawsuit in Michigan. The appeals court noted that the hazard should have been “open and obvious” to Garsoff, especially on a winter night.

The court says ice “is not considered a uniquely dangerous hazard.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s