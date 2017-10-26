MSU officially open largest solar power array in North America

By Published:
Courtesy: MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University is making news today.

It is now home to the largest solar power array carport in North America and officials are ready to show it off to the public.

Officials will cut the ribbon today on the 700,000 square foot structures off Mount Hope Road and Farm Lane.

University president Lou Anna K Simon, along with a few trustees, will be there for the official opening.

All together the carports hold 5,000 parking spots across five lots.

18 percent of campus electrical power will be generated from the solar units.

The university is projected to save over $10 million in electricity costs over the next 25 years.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s