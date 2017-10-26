MSU officially open largest solar power array in North America

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University is making news today.

It is now home to the largest solar power array carport in North America and officials are ready to show it off to the public.

Officials will cut the ribbon today on the 700,000 square foot structures off Mount Hope Road and Farm Lane.

University president Lou Anna K Simon, along with a few trustees, will be there for the official opening.

All together the carports hold 5,000 parking spots across five lots.

18 percent of campus electrical power will be generated from the solar units.

The university is projected to save over $10 million in electricity costs over the next 25 years.