Lansing party bus company operated without a license for more than a year

6-news spoke to the Michigan Department of Transportation about LanisngParty.com, the local rental company that recently left some MSU students stranded after it’s buses were impounded.

M-DOT officials say that Christopher Staggs, the owner of LanisngParty.com has been operating his company without a license for more than a year.

Staggs was license to operate in the state from October 2013-September 2016.

But when his insurance expired and was not renewed officials say his license was revoked.

M-DOT officials say none of his vehicles had been inspected since.

We also learned more today about his fleet of vehicles, many of which continued to operate illegally.

M-DOT officials say Staggs owns at least 10 vehicles ranging from 2004 Range Rover to a 1987, 50 passenger bus.

Many of those failed yearly inspections for things like broken brake lights, worn tires, and not having the required number of emergency exits.

Officials say over the last year, M-DOT got 8 separate complaints about LanisngParty.com and say those complaints helped lead to the recent bust in Clinton County.

“It ranges from, my wedding was ruined, the buses never showed up, the limo never showed up to we’ve had a couple where the vehicles have broken down on the road where a tire will catch fire and they get stranded at a location. So it’s basically the complaints are that our night was ruined, we can’t get a refund, we can’t get a hold of anybody there, just not a very good business. And they’re hoping they can help prevent the next person from experiencing similar situations,” says Supervisor or the Bus and Limo Regulatory Unit at M-DOT, Rob Pearson.

At this point, Clinton County Sheriff’s officials say Staggs will face charges, but so far none have been filed.

In the meantime, before you get on a party bus or limo, officials say look for an M-DOT sticker on the side of the vehicle that says when it was last inspected.

You should also check whether or not businesses are licensed before you book with them.

To do that, you can click the link here.