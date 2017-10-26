Former Stockbridge substitute teacher to be tried on student sex charges

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – A former substitute teacher from Stockbridge will face trial, accused of having sex with one of her students.

Allyson Moran, 26, was in court for her preliminary examination this morning and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial.

The teacher faces four criminal sexual conduct charges.

Three of those are felonies.

Today a teenaged boy testified specifically about sex acts with Moran.

She is charged with incidents that prosecutors say happened this past April.

Moran has no criminal past.

She has been ordered to have no contact with the student involved.

