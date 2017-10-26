“Chyna” Pet Of The Day October 26

By Published:

Meet ‘Chyna”, our Pet Of The Day today. Chyna is a sweet American Bulldog mix. She’s looking for an easy-going home to fit her personality. Not much bothers Chyna and she’s always ready for a good time with her family. She would be a great dog for an active family. Chyna knows her simple commands and is quick to demonstrate as long as you have treats. Chyna has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Chyna by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

