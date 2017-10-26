Carol Wissner was born and raised in Mid-Michigan. In fact, Carol’s parents still live in the house she grew up in! Her Dad was a small business owner so Carol learned early on what it was like to run a business. After graduating from Lansing Catholic Central in 1980, Carol went on to nursing school and earned her nursing degree from LCC in 1983. Carol married Dennis in 1984 and they moved to sunny San Diego where she started her career as a pediatric ICU nurse. When their first son was born, Carol and Dennis moved back to Michigan to raise their son around family. Dennis started in the HVAC industry in 1991 and started his own business in 1998. Carol has always been involved in the bookkeeping side of the business and when they purchased the Aire Serv franchise in 2007, she became more active in the industry, attending workshops, serving on the MAP committee and participating in the process to rebrand Aire Serv. Dennis’ brother, Ken, and his wife (who also happens to be Carol’s best friend) moved back to Michigan and he became partner in 2014.

Carol believes that her nursing and Aire Serv careers overlap in many ways. No one wants a sick or injured child. Much like no one wants a broken furnace/AC system. She feels that Aire Serv can make a difference by being customer/patient/family focused and striving to ease their pains and fears. It’s the little touches in both of her worlds that can really make the difference. Aire Serv’s mission is to improve lives by changing the air in which we live and breathe. It’s a lofty mission but they are steadfast in the belief that if they treat customers with respect, help solve their problems, and improve their air, then they really will change lives.

The Aire Serv team is honored to have won the following awards:

2014 Presidents Award

2012 Woman of the Year

2011 Personal Achievement

2010 Recruiter of the Year

2010 Office Professional of the Year

2011 Install Professional of the Year

Dennis and Carol have been married for 33 years, have 2 grown sons and 1 very spoiled dachshund named Guiness! In her free time Carol loves to read, preferably non-fiction because she enjoys learning. Her faith is important to her so Carol tries to read the Bible every day. As a self-proclaimed pod cast junky, her play list consists of mostly Christian and business/marketing podcasts. Dennis and Carol stay active by hiking in Grand Ledge and traveling. One of their favorite destinations is Cabo San Lucas! Carol thinks she has “infected” their boys with the traveling bug!