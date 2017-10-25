Sentencings expected today in two Jackson child abuse cases

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Sentencing is expected today in two child abuse cases out of Jackson.

In the first case a 4-year-old boy was badly burned with a torch lighter and officials say the adults in the house did nothing to help him.

Today the boy’s biological father, Oren Ryan, is expected to stand before a judge in Jackson and learn his fate.

The boy’s stepmother and mother have already been sentenced and one more adult that was in the house is still waiting to learn his punishment.

Back in March the boy was badly burned and instead of getting him medical help someone bought him a stuffed animal.

When police got inside the house to rescue the boy they found a house of horrors.

It was full of trash, vermin, feces, dogs, cats, snakes and even an alligator.

The boy is now in foster care and his severe burns continue to heal.

There is expected to be two sentences in a separate case of child abuse in Jackson.

A couple there will also find out their punishment in court today.

Tina Harbert was found guilty of first-degree child abuse and James Harbert plead guilty to three counts of child abuse.

On day one of his trial he admitting abusing his two sons.

The parents were arrested nearly two years ago when the sons’ grandparents noticed the abuse.

6 News will have crews in the courtrooms and will update this story online and on 6 News.