“Royce” Pet Of The Day October 25

By Published:

Meet “Royce”, our Pet Of The Day today. Royce is a 3-year-old mixed breed. He’s a big boy who has the sweetest personality. Royce loves meeting people and was a hit at the MSU homecoming parade. He gets along with other dogs and everybody he sees. Royce loves to play with tennis balls and chase them as long as you will throw them. Royce has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. To learn more about Royce contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s