“Royce” Pet Of The Day October 25

Meet “Royce”, our Pet Of The Day today. Royce is a 3-year-old mixed breed. He’s a big boy who has the sweetest personality. Royce loves meeting people and was a hit at the MSU homecoming parade. He gets along with other dogs and everybody he sees. Royce loves to play with tennis balls and chase them as long as you will throw them. Royce has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. To learn more about Royce contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

