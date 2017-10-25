One lane of SB US-127 in Lansing to close overnights for repair work

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If your early morning or late night travels take you down US-127 in Lansing you should be aware of some repair work scheduled for the next week.

One of the southbound lanes of US-127 will be closed from Saginaw Street to just south of Trowbridge Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning tonight.

It is expected that one lane of the highway will be closed each night until the end of next week while bridge repairs are being made.

A second project is also gearing back up on US-127.

A long-delayed sound wall construction project along northbound US-127 between Grand River Avenue and Lake Lansing Road, and along southbound US-127 just north of Grand River Avenue is expected to resume October 30.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation the project, which originally began in April 2016, was delayed because of material and production schedules.

Once construction resumes, the US-127 auxiliary lanes will be closed in each direction, along with the shoulder.

Two lanes will be open in each direction on US-127.