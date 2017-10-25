Michigan regulators approved 2 gas-fueled UP power plants

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State regulators have approved a utility’s plan to build two natural gas-fueled power plants in the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Public Service Commission on Wednesday endorsed Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corp.’s plan to build the plants in Negaunee and Baraga Townships at a cost of $277 million.

The plants that would produce a combined 183 megawatts are expected to go into service in 2019 and replace the Presque Isle Power Plant, which is scheduled to close in 2020.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last week cut by nearly $23 million the costs associated with the Presque Isle power plant that can be passed on to Upper Peninsula electric ratepayers.

Gov. Rick Snyder, the Michigan Agency for Energy and Attorney General Bill Shuette praised the action by the commission.

