Michigan Legislature keeps 0.08 alcohol limit until 2021

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Legislature has approved bills that will continue the state’s 0.08 blood-alcohol limit for drunken driving until 2021.

The limit was set to return to 0.10 in October 2018, putting federal funding at risk unless lawmakers acted. Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign the legislation that won final, unanimous passage Tuesday.

Legislators moved to the 0.08 blood-alcohol level in 2003 but have put a sunset provision in the law so the issue is revisited. Under the latest legislation, the limit will rise to 0.10 in October 2021 unless lawmakers amend the law again.

One of the bill sponsors, Democratic Rep. Patrick Green of Warren, says returning to a 0.10 limit would “make our roads more dangerous” and cost Michigan federal transportation money.

