Layered Halloween fudge

Delicious butterfinger fudge with candy corn and peanut butter

Ingredients

1 teaspoon butter
2 cups (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, divided
8 ounces white candy coating
1/4 teaspoon orange extract
1/8 teaspoon orange paste food coloring

Directions

1. Line an 8-in. square pan with foil; butter foil and set aside.
2. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips and 1 cup milk on high for 30 seconds; stir. Repeat until mixture is smooth. Pour into prepared pan. Chill for 10 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe bowl, melt candy coating with remaining milk; stir until smooth. 5. Stir in extract and food coloring. Spread over chocolate layer.
6. Chill for 1 hour or until firm. Using foil, remove fudge from pan. Cut into 1-in. squares.

Yield: about 2 pounds.

