Ingham County Health Department offers walk-in flu clinic today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A walk-in flu clinic for the entire family hosted by the Ingham County Health Department on South Cedar Street in Lansing.

We’re all familiar with the flu symptoms, the fever and chills, the aches and coughing.

The Ingham County Health Department wants to spare you the dread this year and offer flu shots to the community today with no appointment necessary.

The flu vaccine is covered by most health insurance plans.

But the great thing about getting yours at the health department is their sliding pay scale, meaning if you don’t have coverage and can’t afford the full price officials with work with you on what you are able to pay.

The clinic will start up this morning at 9:30 a.m. with a break for lunch at 11:30.

You must be in the office to get your shot before 5:30 this evening.

Health officer Linda Vail says that everyone age 6 months and up should get the flu vaccine..