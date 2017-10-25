Health premiums to rise 27 percent in Michigan market

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Premiums will rise an average of 27 percent for the hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who buy their own health insurance.

Consumers eligible for income-based tax credits will be protected from the increasing premiums.

The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services published the rates Wednesday. Enrollment for 2018 begins in a week.

Eight Michigan insurers will participate in a federally facilitated marketplace formed under the U.S. health care law. In each county, there will be at least two insurers selling plans.

The state has said the premiums are higher than expected because President Donald Trump recently ended cost-sharing payments to insurers for providing lower-income people discounts on out-of-pocket costs.

About 80 percent of Michigan customers on the federal marketplace qualify for tax credits to offset their premium costs.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s