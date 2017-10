DELHI TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Delhi Township fire crews are continuing their investigation this morning after the Quality Dairy store near the intersection of Cedar Street and Aurelius Road in Holt caught on fire last night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.

The store was filled with smoke.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and estimate how much damage was done to the store.

There were no injuries reported.