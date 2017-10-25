Decades-old Okemos business to close, make way for new development

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Okemos ACE Hardware is shutting its doors after more than 40 years of business downtown.

The owner, Jim Raynak, is retiring and handing off that space so it can be used for something new, but he says that decision wasn’t easy.

“Forty-two years, I have a lot invested here in the community,” Raynak said. “It was a hard decision for me, it’s sad. But I’m trying to gear up to move onto something else>

6 News also caught up with Meridian Township officials Wednesday, who say they couldn’t have asked for a better retailer over the years.

Meridian Township Economic Development Director Chris Buck says it’s still uncertain what will replace the store. However, he says Raynak’s decision could get the wheels turning on something big.

“You know you’ve got one property owner directly to the south of the ACE Hardware who has been trying to decide what exactly he wants to do with that space,” Buck said. “I’m optimisitic with this new turn of events with ACE Hardware it might open the door for a larger development project to happen there.”

Raynak says he has been honored to work in Okemos over the years.

“I wanna thank you, thank them for all their loyalty, that’s a big thing, hard to keep..and being supportive of the okemos hardware for so many years,” he said.

Buck says even though something good is ending, he hopes it will all be worth it when something new falls into place.

“We’ve got an aging infrastructure. Some of those roads are dirt roads,” Buck said. “So I’m hoping it’s just a great 2.0 version, with something of a modern flare.”