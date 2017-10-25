Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 4 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Davone Terell Cager is a 23-year-old black male who stands 5’4” tall and weighs 155 pounds. Cager has black hair and brown eyes. Cager has a Felony Warrant for First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct out of the City of Lansing.

Michael Lee Trevino is a 27-year-old white male who stands 5’7” tall and weighs 160 pounds. Trevino has brown hair and brown eyes. Trevino has a Felony Warrant for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon out of the City of Lansing.

Cherie Marie Ruiz is a 43-year-old white female who stands 5’2” tall and weighs 180 pounds. Ruiz has brown hair and brown eyes. Ruiz has a Felony Warrant for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon out of the City of Lansing.

Angelo Santino Garza is a 33-year-old white male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs 165 pounds. Garza has brown hair and brown eyes. Ruiz has a Felony Warrant for Assault with Intent to Murder out of the City of Lansing.

Attempt to identify:

The Lansing Police Department is trying to identify and locate two subjects wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that took place on September 19th at approximately 11pm. The incident

occurred on the 800 block of Baker Street in the city of Lansing. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.