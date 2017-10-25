Authorities: 2 missing in Lake Superior; search suspended

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say two people are missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior as high waves and winds whipped Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter to search for the man and woman for several hours after they were reported missing Tuesday afternoon at Presque Isle Park in Marquette. The search was suspended, however, due to dangerous weather conditions.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The man and woman were last reported seen at Black Rocks, a popular Lake Superior overlook. The Coast Guard says Wednesday the search will remain suspended unless new information comes in.

A storm the National Weather Service described as severe caused power outages and closed schools in the Upper Peninsula. A gale warning for parts of Lake Superior ended Wednesday morning.