Skubick: Calley reveals no numbers on part-time legislature petition drive

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lt. Gov. Brian Calley continues his game of cat and mouse with the news media on how many signatures he has collected for his part-time legislature petition drive.

Mr. Calley was clear. “I’m not making any announcement about signatures.”

Backers of a petition drive to legalize pot have given regular updates on how their petition drive is going.

Likewise for those pushing petitions to eliminate gerrymandering of legislative districts.

But the Lt. governor has a different strategy.

He’s not playing the numbers game other than to say he has signatures “well into the six figures.”

“I see no real value in having weekly numbers or anything of that nature.”

When asked if that was because the numbers are so rotten, it would not look good, Mr. Calley replied with a firm “no”.

Local Democrat Sen. Dennis Hertel Jr. is hoping the drive is going poorly, because he opposes the part-time legislature.

He says, if the numbers were good, he’d release them. “There’s not a lot of transparency but we’re probably used to that with this governor’s office.”

The Lt. governor needs 360,000 signatures to put his issue on the November 2018 ballot.

One source reports he’s got about 120,000.

Mr. Calley does report he has 8,600 volunteers in the field and some are being paid for the names but he has not hired any firm to collect signatures.

The lt. governor is also playing cat and mouse on another issue, as demonstrated in this spirited exchange with this reporter.

Calley: “I have not made an announcement about running for governor.”

Skubick: “How long will you play this game with us?”

Calley: “I haven’t made an announcement about running for governor.”

Skubick: “Do you want to be governor?”

Calley: “You usually ask three times and now its four. That’s great.”

Make that zero for four.