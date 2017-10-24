REPORT: Immigrant education key to boosting Michigan economy

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan League for Public Policy released a new report this morning and according to data from “The 2017 Race for Results” report some immigrant children in Michigan need more resources to succeed.

Michigan has become home to thousands of immigrants over the years.

Almost half settle from countries like India, Iraq, China, Korea and Lebanon.

Although a number of immigrants in Michigan are likely to have advanced college degrees, a sub-set of the young adult population don’t have the same outcome.

“it’s important for our communities to be welcoming to all immigrants regardless so that we can ensure that all kids are doing well, all families are doing well, because in the end, if we leave people behind Michigan won’t thrive,” explained Alicia S. Guevara Warren of the MIchigan League for Public Policy.

The disparity in education indicates that while some immigrants are advancing in higher education others are having trouble completing high school.

Research shows that there are almost 6400 undocumented young immigrants in Michigan who are enrolled in the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program, also known as “DACA”.

The Michigan League for Public Policy says that DACA is vital to help beneficiaries succeed.

But DACA is now closed to new applicants.

According to the 2017 “Race for Results Report” the end of DACA has left dreamers feeling uncertain about their future.

Researchers say the dissolved program will also have a negative effect on Michigan’s economy.