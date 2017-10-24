“Melanie” Pet of The Day October 24

Meet “Melanie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Melanie is a 1-year-old beautiful cat. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines. She is very playful and has a unique head turn which is a result of an old injury. Melanie is currently at the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson. For more information you can call 517-787-7387.
