Lobby at Abrams Planetarium will soon be out of this world

Officials at Abrams Planetarium on MSU’s campus decided it was time to take their lobby to the next level and will soon guarantee you an out of this world experience.

Abrams Planetarium director Shannon Schmoll says, they applied and received a grant to help pay for a permanent meteorite display in the lobby that’ll allow for something special for visitors of all ages.

“We’re really excited to put in something that’s more interactive, that’s providing actual objects, which we don’t have many to show when it comes to astronomy. It’s going to have many things going on so people who learn differently can all interact with this.”

Designs for the exhibit are literally still on paper, but when built for real, will include interactive drawers people can pull out so they can see and touch space rocks separated into specific sections.

Many meteorites at the planetarium have remained hidden from public view for more than two decades, but soon a total of 70 different meteorites will be made available to look at, featuring samples from 8 of the 10 known meteorites that have fallen in Michigan.

“We have one of the most complete Michigan meteorite collections that is going to be the centerpiece of the exhibit “says Schmoll. “We want people to understand you have this really personal connection to outer space.”

Right now university officials plan to launch the new display in July of 2019 — just in time for the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.