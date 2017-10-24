Flint council approves short-term deal for drinking water

Related Coverage UPDATE: Judge agrees as Flint City Council seeks more time to choose water source

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – The City Council in Flint, Michigan has voted to extend a short-term contract for drinking water after requesting more time to comply with a federal judge’s order to choose a long-term water source.

The council voted Monday night to approve a two-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority, which has been serving Flint since a lead disaster was declared in fall 2015. Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration sued to force Flint to approve a 30-year deal with the authority.

Judge David Lawson had set a Monday deadline for a long-term decision, but the council asked him to reconsider. He gave the state until Tuesday to respond.

Managers appointed by Snyder provided Flint with water from the Flint River in 2014. It wasn’t properly treated, and lead leached from old plumbing.