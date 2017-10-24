Diocese of Lansing warns Lansing Catholic HS parents of “inappropriate” behavior between adult and student

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Catholic Diocese of Lansing mailed a letter to Lansing Catholic High School parents earlier this month, urging them to check their child’s emails, text messages, and “other social media” after becoming aware of “unprofessional” and “inappropriate” text messages between an adult and a student.

The letter was sent last week on Monday, October 16th.

It says: “Unfortunately, we have become aware of some unprofessional and inappropriate text messages sent from an adult to a student.”

It goes on to say: “It is necessary that I ask you to spend some time with your child(ren) going through their emails, texts, and any other social media. If you discover anything that you perceive to be unprofessional or inappropriate, please let me know.”

It is unclear what exactly happened or what the diocese is asking parents to look for if they do go through their child’s information.

The letter is signed by Reba Sommer, the human resources generalist and safe environment coordinator at the Diocese of Lansing.

6 News reached out to Sommer for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

We also reached out to Sean Costello, the superintendent of schools, but did not immediately hear back.

6 News will update this story as soon as we have any new information.

Read the letter in full here:

362498918-Catholic-Diocese-of-Lansing-letter-to-parents