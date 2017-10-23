Trial begins for Mason man facing sex charges, still a suspect in 2008 missing woman case

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Jury selection has begin in the trial of a convicted rapist who police say is the sole suspect in the unrelated case of a 2008 apparent killing of a MSU student.

50-year-old Brad Cournaya is facing charges of human trafficking, abusing a child, using a computer to commit a crime and distributing obscene material.

Two of those felony charges carry 20-year sentences.

This isn’t the first time Cournaya’s name has come across the desk of investigators.

Three years ago Cournaya was named as the suspect in the disappearance and presumed death of his former girlfriend Krista Leuth.

She was last seen on November 11th 2008.

Her body has never been found but her student ID, cellphone and credit cards were.

They were found in the same place that Cournaya’s truck broke down along US-127 the night she went missing.

6 News reached out to Cournaya after he was named a suspect in Leuth’s disappearance and he declined to comment.

Cournaya has a lengthy criminal history and had already been convicted of rape before he started dating Krista.

He has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct three times including one case involving a minor.

But it’s important to note that he has not ever been charged with Lueth’s disappearance.

