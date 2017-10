EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – East Lansing police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jimmy Johns restaurant on the 600 block of East Grand River.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. today when man walked in the shop and pulled a gun.

Police tell 6 News the suspect demanded money from an employee and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers say say they attempted a K-9 track but it was unsuccessful.

No one was injured in the robbery.