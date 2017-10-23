Skubick: Move on in Capitol to cut senior income taxes

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Senior citizens on a retirement income may be in line for a state tax break.

It’s the latest on yet another income tax proposal floating around the Capitol.

The Senate Finance chair Sen. Jack Brandenburg is working on a plan to completely wipe out the state income tax for everybody.

While Rep. Jim Tedder, the chair of the House Tax Policy committee, is thinking a little smaller by passing a senior income tax break.

Last January House Speaker Tom Leonard had a brand new baby and a brand new bill to eliminate the state income tax.

The idea blew up in smoke as 12 Republicans stiffed their Speaker and killed the plan.

Rep. Jim Tedder has all but conceded defeat on eliminating the entire tax and is working on a scaled down “Plan B”.

The lawmaker says “it’s not the whole enchilada I hoped for but I’m working to provide some tax relief for folks within a section of our population.”

And that would be senior citizens on a fixed retirement income.

Mr. Tedder is not ready to release his plan but since seniors vote in such large numbers,and with every House member running for something next year, a senior tax break makes some sense.

“If I can’t get widespread relief for everyone that’s a good place to start,” said Rep. Tedder.

But is it? Talking about income tax breaks is one thing and paying for them quite another.

Just for the record: Mr. Tedder also likes the Brandenburg plan to eliminate the income tax for everyone.