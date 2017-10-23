Listeria concerns: Meijer recalls 30 packaged vegetable products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – If you’ve purchased packaged produce from Meijer recently you might want to check your refrigerator.

The giant grocery chain is recalling 30 vegetable products due to listeria concerns.

The recall includes vegetable products purchased between September 27 and October 20 of this year.

The produce in question are in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels of various sizes and weights.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, seniors, and others with weak immune systems.

The recall affects Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

If you have one or more of the products on the list below you should stop using the product and either dispose of it or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.