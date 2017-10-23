Five people injured in DeWitt Township fire

DEWITT TWP.m Mich (WLNS) – A woman and two children have been taken to the University of Michigan Burn Center this morning after fire destroyed a DeWitt Township home.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. today and when firefighters arrived the home on the 1300 block of Boichot Road was engulfed in flames.

Eight people were in the house.

Five were taken to a local hospital in serious to critical condition and the three were then transferred to Ann Arbor.

Five departments fought the fire.

6 News is told the house is a total loss.

The investigation to find the cause of the fire is continuing.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.