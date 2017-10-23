Five people injured in DeWitt Township fire

By Published:

DEWITT TWP.m Mich (WLNS) – A woman and two children have been taken to the University of Michigan Burn Center this morning after fire destroyed a DeWitt Township home.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. today and when firefighters arrived the home on the 1300 block of Boichot Road was engulfed in flames.

Eight people were in the house.

Five were taken to a local hospital in serious to critical condition and the three were then transferred to Ann Arbor.

Five departments fought the fire.

6 News is told the house is a total loss.

The investigation to find the cause of the fire is continuing.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s