First Lady Melania Trump visits Michigan school in anti-bullying effort

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich (WLNS) – First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited a West Bloomfield middle school today as part of a “Week of Inclusion”.

The special week is part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

During the visit Mrs. Trump and DeVos sat in on a class that focuses on social emotional learning through lessons about respecting others, kindness, and inclusion.

“It is our responsibility to take the lead in teaching children the values of empathy and communication that are at the core of kindness, mindfulness, integrity, and leadership,” said the First Lady.

The two also had lunch with the 7th and 8th grade students in the school’s cafeteria.

That was an effort to bring awareness to “No One Eats Alone”, an idea that asks students to engage in simple acts of kindness, such as making sure that no one is eating alone and students are making an effort to eat with new classmates and peers.