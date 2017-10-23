“Chica” Pet Of The Day October 23

Meet “Chica”, our Pet Of The Day today. 14 year old Chica is a cockatiel and came to the shelter when her owner took ill. She spent the first 7 years with a female owner and her last 7 years with a male owner. Once you have gained her trust, she’ll sit on your finger, on your shoulder and even take a shower with you. She’s a vocal girl who tweets and makes sweet noises. She will need time for you to gain her trust, she won’t just hop on your finger. You can learn more about Chica the cockatiel by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

