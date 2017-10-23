AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 6 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.59 per gallon. That’s about 45 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.50 per gallon in the Marquette area. It’s the second-consecutive week that the area had the lowest price. The highest was about $2.63 per gallon in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area’s average rose about 7 cents to $2.57 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.