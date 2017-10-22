UPDATE: Police identify victim in accident turned into homicide investigation

UPDATE (Tuesday 2:05 p.m.) – Lansing Police have identified the victim in what was first thought was a fatal car accident but later was determined to be a homicide.

Diamond Wallace, 33, of Lansing was found in a car just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning on the 600 block of W. Lapeer in Lansing.

Wallace was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

At first investigators believed he had been a victim of a single vehicle crash but they soon discovered evidence that indicated Wallace had been shot.

On Monday an autopsy confirmed that he had been shot.

Lansing Police and the Michigan State Police are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information in regard to this crime is encouraged to call Trooper Jay Barkley at 517-483-4495 or CRIME STOPPERS at 517-483-7867

