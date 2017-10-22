Police find couple dead after domestic dispute in Charlotte

Charlotte, MI (WLNS) – Charlotte Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a home early Sunday morning.

Officials say police were called to the 1300 block of S. Clinton Street in response to a domestic dispute around 1:55 a.m.

The caller, a 46-year old female, advised police that the dispute was with her boyfriend who lives there at that residence.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to get anyone to answer the door or respond to phone calls.

Officers made entry and located the female caller and her 46-year old boyfriend both deceased from gunshot wounds.

Police say other information is available at this time, pending further investigation and notification of relatives.

6-News will continue to update this story.