MHSAA releases HS football playoff pairings

Division 1:
Region 1
Rockford at Grand Ledge
Division 3
Region 1
Grand Rapids Christian at DeWitt
Region 2
Tecumseh at East Lansing
Parma Western at Haslett
Division 4
Region 1
Flint Powers Catholic at Alma
Williamston at Lake Fenton
Region 3
Sexton at Lakewood
Division 5
Region 3
Ovid-Elsie at Portland
Lansing Catholic at Olivet
Division 6
Region 2
Byron at Ithaca
Laingsburg at Montrose
Region 3
Quincy at Jackson Lumen Christi
Hillsdale at Michigan Center
Region 4
Blissfield at Napoleon
Division 7
Region 2
Saranac at New Lothrop
Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian at Pewamo-Westphalia
Region 3
Vermontville Maple Valley at Hartford
Division 8
Region 3
Fulton at Climax-Scotts
8 Player:
Division 1
Webberville (5-4) at Bellevue (8-1)
Kingston (7-2) at Morrice (8-1)
Division 2
North Adams-Jerome (5-4) at Portland St. Patrick (8-1)