MHSAA releases HS football playoff pairings

Division 1:

                Region 1

Rockford at Grand Ledge

Division 3

Region 1

Grand Rapids Christian at DeWitt

Region 2

Tecumseh at East Lansing

Parma Western at Haslett

Division 4

Region 1

Flint Powers Catholic at Alma

Williamston at Lake Fenton

Region 3

Sexton at Lakewood

Division 5

Region 3

Ovid-Elsie at Portland

Lansing Catholic at Olivet

Division 6

Region 2

Byron at Ithaca

Laingsburg at Montrose

Region 3

Quincy at Jackson Lumen Christi

Hillsdale at Michigan Center

Region 4

Blissfield  at Napoleon

Division 7

Region 2

Saranac at New Lothrop

Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian at Pewamo-Westphalia

Region 3

Vermontville Maple Valley at Hartford

Division 8

Region 3

Fulton at Climax-Scotts

8 Player:

               Division 1

Webberville (5-4) at Bellevue (8-1)

Kingston (7-2) at Morrice (8-1)

               Division 2

North Adams-Jerome (5-4) at Portland St. Patrick (8-1)

 

