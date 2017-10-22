Lansing Police investigating deadly overnight accident

LANSING – A 33 year-old Lansing man has been pronounced dead after his vehicle hit multiple trees early Sunday morning.

The accident happened in the 600 block of West Lapeer Street just before 4:00am.

Lansing Police say OnStar alerted the Ingham County Dispatch Center to a crash with airbag deployment in the area.

When officers arrived on scene they found tracks leading from the roadway, through several lawns, and coming to a stop in front of a large tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and it appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed.

The victim’s name has not been released.