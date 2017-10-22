MSU Police officers use simulator to train for real life situations

The Milo Range Theater has been helping train and prepare Michigan State University Police officers for any situation since 2013.

The interactive simulator plays a re-creation of real-life scenarios that have happened to real police officers at some point in time.

MSU Police Lt. Matt Merony says it creates an opportunity for officers to not only handle any situation, but build on their muscle memory.

So when they’re dealing with a hostage situation at a school, they know what they could be walking into.

“When I ask them why they did what they did, they have to be able to debrief me, tell me why they acted within our policy and procedure, within the law, and is something a reasonable officer would have done,” says Lt. Merony.

Lt. Merony is the administrative leader for this training exercise.

He says the system has thousands of scenarios that can be played out for each officer, and depending on how that officer responds is what determines the outcome.

“You can’t put it in a black and white, this is how you will act on this and this is how you will act on this. It’s not, it’s a fluid dynamic situation that the officers have to be able to adapt to,” says Lt. Merony.

Lt. Merony says within the last several years, there’s been about a 300% increase in mental health crisis calls.

So it’s important for officers to know how to interact with an individual and deescalate the situation.

“What we’re trying to do with that, is to come in with a more calming attitude, a calming voice. To bring their level back down here, to where we can talk to them and get them the help that they need,” says Lt. Merony.

Lt. Merony says it’s about dealing with situations in a smart manner instead of going into panic mode and using force.

He hopes to educate the public about why an officer makes each decision.

“They’re not just out there winging it, they did something because they felt like this, this is the reaction, this is what they saw, this is what they felt,” says Lt. Merony.